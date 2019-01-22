Data Science Degrees: What Do Universities Need to Meet the Demand? (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities expecting an influx of data science students in coming years are stepping up their investments in related data science curriculum and facilities as they prepare to serve one of the fastest-growing areas of the workforce."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the demand for data scientists in the workforce forecasted in our immediate future, universities are working to help fill the impending skills gap. Read how schools are working to craft curriculum, programs, and facilities to support the growing need.