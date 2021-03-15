Dartmouth Manages Device Security with AI-Based Platform (Campus Technology)

"Dartmouth College is rolling out smart device security platform WootCloud to manage device security and access control campuswide. The artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service solution was chosen for its ability to "mitigate security threats by discovering indicators of compromise and driving remediation at an individual device level," according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Dartmouth is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence to keep devices secure across the campus network. Opting for a solution with robust micro-segmentation features, decisions about access control can be made quickly and effectively.