Dante AVIO Adapters Now Shipping

Audinate’s line of Dante AVIO adapters is now shipping and available from several key online retailers, including Full Compass, Dale Pro Audio, and Thomann, in addition to key regional distributors around the globe. For a complete list of dealers, visit https://www.audinate.com/avio.

Dante AVIO adapters are a family of endpoints that enable audio professionals to connect legacy analog and digital audio equipment to Dante networks. Starting with a list price of $129 USD, the Dante AVIO series features six adapters including line-in and line-out analog adapters, a bi-directional AES3/EBU adapter, and a bi-directional stereo USB adapter.

The Dante AVIO Analog adapters are available as dedicated inputs or outputs with one or two channels of audio. Analog input adapters allow mixers, mic preamps, stage DIs, and more to connect to a Dante audio network, while analog output adapters are perfect for driving amplifiers, powered speakers, or recorders. Long runs of noisy analog cable can be eliminated and all signal routes are managed via Dante Controller software.

The Dante AVIO USB adapter connects any computer to a Dante audio network without additional software, providing class-compliant stereo input and output that can be used by any audio application. Ideal for presentations and conference rooms, the Dante AVIO USB adapter may be passed between computers without altering networked audio connections.

The Dante AVIO AES3 adapter provides stereo input/output, preserving investments in AES3-connected DSPs, mixers, compressors, preamps and more. Any AES3 device may be fully connected to any Dante network with no degradation of signal due to extraneous D/A and A/D conversion.

Audinate will showcase the complete line of Dante AVIO adapters at InfoComm 2018. Daily drawings will be held, providing attendees a chance to win a free Dante AVIO adapter. Visit Audinate at InfoComm in booth C456 for details.