d&b audiotechnik, Solid State Logic Join in Technology Integration Partnership

d&b audiotechnik and Solid State Logic (SSL) entered a technology integration partnership to integrate the d&b Soundscape immersive sound system into the SSL Live console's ecosystem, enabling a dedicated Soundscape-control within the console’s user interface and workflow. The integration will allow users to remotely control d&b Soundscape object parameters on the d&b DS100 Signal Engine running En-Scene and En-Space software modules directly from the console surface

The Soundscape Control is designed to be compatible with all SSL live consoles that are running the newly announced SSL Live version 5.2 software, ensuring users can benefit from these features across the entire range of SSL Live consoles.

The technology integration provides users with a high degree of flexibility in assigning console channels to Soundscape / DS100 inputs, as well as coordinate mapping across all four mapping areas.

“This collaboration between SSL and d&b audiotechnik puts the immensely powerful possibilities of spatial audio into the hands of even more audio creatives," said Al McKinna, vice president of d&b's immersive business unit. "SSL users will benefit from an intuitive workflow on an outstanding live sound console to harness the innovative power of d&b Soundscape. Workflow optimizations such as this result in live sound professionals having more time to create unforgettable moments for the audience.”

SSL’s V5.2 software also delivers greatly enhanced ‘Rehearsal and Recorder’ functionality, including multiple switching groups, flexible routing and locking override functions. Eight freely assignable switching groups can be used to manage multiple groups of instruments or even different acts within the same showfile. As a result, rehearsals can become very dynamic with fast comparisons.

“The latest V5.2 software update enhances the capabilities of the SSL Live production platform in key areas," commented Tom Knowles, director of product management, Solid State Logic. "As tours, events and houses of worship enhance their audiences experience with next-gen immersive loudspeaker systems, it’s important for Solid State Logic to support partners which have an established presence and technology in the space. We’re delighted to integrate control of d&b’s ‘Soundscape’ system to further enhance SSL Live consoles operator experience.”