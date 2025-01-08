Da-Lite's Parallax Thin Screen Has a New Look and Feel

Da-Lite a brand of Legrand | AV, has reengineered its popular Parallax Thin screen to offer a convenient alternative to rigid screens that ship assembled in large crates. This innovative solution offers wider sizes with a smaller shipping footprint, enhancing logistics and cost efficiency. Specifically designed for ultrashort throw (UST) projectors, this 1/2-inch-thin bezel fixed frame screen features the new Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen surface—Parallax Pure UST 0.6. Available in 16:9 HDTV and 21:9 ultrawide formats, it complements Da-Lite’s extensive 21:9 offering, ideal for larger spaces with Microsoft Teams Front Row setups or collaboration spaces where ambient light control is essential.
“In partnering with integrators and AV professionals, we learned that the biggest obstacles on a two-piece projection project are the shipping challenges and costs incurred,” said Patrick Kittredge, senior product marketing manager, Da-Lite and Middle Atlantic. “The reengineering of our Parallax Thin screen reflects our commitment to improving technology and logistics. It provides the same high res look of a TV that Parallax Thin is known for, but ships more quickly and economically."
Delving deeper into the screen surface, each layer of Parallax Pure plays a crucial role in preserving image quality in high ambient light environments. The ambient light-rejecting technology incorporates a micro layered optical lens system that rejects light. Some layers absorb light, while a special saw-toothed-shaped layer blocks light from above, preserving high-contrast, bright images even in brightly lit environments. This technology mimics the look of a television but without the glare from windows or lighting fixtures.