Da-Lite's Parallax Thin Screen Has a New Look and Feel

Da-Lite a brand of Legrand | AV, has reengineered its popular Parallax Thin screen to offer a convenient alternative to rigid screens that ship assembled in large crates. This innovative solution offers wider sizes with a smaller shipping footprint, enhancing logistics and cost efficiency. Specifically designed for ultrashort throw (UST) projectors, this 1/2-inch-thin bezel fixed frame screen features the new Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen surface—Parallax Pure UST 0.6. Available in 16:9 HDTV and 21:9 ultrawide formats, it complements Da-Lite’s extensive 21:9 offering, ideal for larger spaces with Microsoft Teams Front Row setups or collaboration spaces where ambient light control is essential.

[Pro AV 2025: What's Trendy?]

“In partnering with integrators and AV professionals, we learned that the biggest obstacles on a two-piece projection project are the shipping challenges and costs incurred,” said Patrick Kittredge, senior product marketing manager, Da-Lite and Middle Atlantic. “The reengineering of our Parallax Thin screen reflects our commitment to improving technology and logistics. It provides the same high res look of a TV that Parallax Thin is known for, but ships more quickly and economically."

[Blueprint for Success: The 'I' in Team]

Delving deeper into the screen surface, each layer of Parallax Pure plays a crucial role in preserving image quality in high ambient light environments. The ambient light-rejecting technology incorporates a micro layered optical lens system that rejects light. Some layers absorb light, while a special saw-toothed-shaped layer blocks light from above, preserving high-contrast, bright images even in brightly lit environments. This technology mimics the look of a television but without the glare from windows or lighting fixtures.