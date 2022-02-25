Da-Lite Unveils New SightLine Electric Screen Feature

Simplicity is the essence of great design, and the demand for aesthetically pleasing room equipment continues to rise. Da-Lite is answering this growing demand with its new aircraft-grade cable drop screen feature, SightLine. The single roller design suspension system, available with Da-Lite's Tensioned Advantage and Advantage screens, replaces the need for black drop above the projection screen and simplifies AV setups by creating space above the screen to place cameras.

"SightLine straddles the fine line between status quo and jaw drop," said Wendy Cox, Da-Lite's director of Product Management. "This new cable drop feature has the opportunity to transform spaces with enhanced aesthetics and new AV capabilities. Whether someone is leading a lesson in a classroom, a meeting in a conference room or a service in a house of worship, they will enjoy a completely reimagined space."

Da-Lite's Advantage screen with SightLine (Image credit: Da-Lite)

SightLine's flexible drop distance up to 70 inches allows for projector height adjustments in the future, giving peace of mind to teachers, worship leaders and professionals alike.

Da-Lite's Tensioned Advantage (up to 177 inches Diagonal 16:9 and up to 182 inches Diagonal 16:10) and Advantage with SightLine (up to 184 inches Diagonal in 16:9 and up to 189 inches Diagonal in 16:10) are now available for purchase and is shipping.