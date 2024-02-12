Da-Lite Expands Modus VR Visual Experience Platform

Da-Lite's Tensioned Advantage electric screen with SightLine cable drop is available in the latest release of the Modus VR visual experience platform. Da-Lite joins other Legrand | AV products featured on the Modus VR platform including the Middle Atlantic Forum Collaboration Suite and C3 Series Credenza, as well as the Vaddio IntelliSHOT , RoboFLIP, RoboSHOT 12E and 30E, TableMIC Microphone and CeilingMIC Microphone products. Da-Lite and Modus VR will host a live demo of the visualization tool during a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon to 12:45 p.m. ET.

[Hybrid Headaches]

“Two years ago, the SightLine cable drop feature redefined the projection screen category with its ability to add visual appeal and solve the most time-consuming obstacles in projection screen installations,” said Wendy Cox, director, product management Da-Lite. “Now you can see this eye-catching feature and speed up the buying decision process in a compelling way.”

Available as an option with the company’s Tensioned Advantage and Advantage electric screens, SightLine gives the impression of a floating screen. The single roller design suspension system features three or four thin cables that can accommodate drop distances up to 70 inches (standard) and 10 feet (optional) between the ceiling and the top of the screen. This innovation eliminates the need for the traditional black border above the projection screen and simplifies AV setups by creating space above a screen to place cameras or speakers, while its low-profile design preserves a room’s architectural integrity.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Modus VR provides software tools that accelerate the design and sales process of commercial AV projects. Unlike other rendering packages, Modus allows for real-time presentation and on-the-fly changes, resulting in fewer meetings and faster alignment among stakeholders. In addition to its remarkable speed, Modus works with manufacturers to visualize the capabilities of real-world products, demystifying harder-to-understand concepts like microphone pickup patterns, camera field of view, speaker coverage, and more. Once a project is complete, Modus provides tools for generating traditional renders, 360s, line drawings, and a bill of materials in seconds.