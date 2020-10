"To address the growing cybersecurity needs of local and state organizations, Indiana University Bloomington announced plans last week to open a clinic that its organizers say 'will serve as a cyber hub for the Midwest.'"—Source: EdScoop

Read how Indiana University Bloomington is making a proactive step forward for cybersecurity. Their new clinic will have a major regional impact, connecting learners with jobs and employers with much-needed talent.