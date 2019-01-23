Cryptocurrency Mining Poses a New Threat to College Campuses (EdTech Magazine)

"Most malware is all about money, and last year’s rise in the value of cryptocurrencies created an incredible opportunity for malware authors. Rather than build botnet armies that they hoped to rent to spammers or distributed denial of service networks, they could build them to directly generate real money and cut out the middleman."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your campus found itself cracking down on cryptomining? Some students are intentionally mining while others have had their machines unwittingly infected with malware that chugs along in the background, using campus resources. EdTech Magazine goes into detail on the problems and offers up solid solutions for institutions that need to boost their cryptomining defenses.