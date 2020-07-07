Credentialing in the COVID-19 Landscape (The EvoLLLution)

"With the revamp in higher education in response to the pandemic, this could very well be the moment credential innovation was waiting for. Now is the time to use credentials to their advantage by providing learners with quick and efficient education that gets them back into the workforce."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The upheaval caused by COVID-19, both in higher education and in the workforce, could prove to be a catalyst for the credentialing movement. The EvoLLLution breaks down what that could mean.