"On Wednesday, CampusLogic, a provider of financial aid software to colleges and universities, raised $120 million. With that investment came bragging rights to the biggest funding round for a U.S. education technology company in 2020."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The disruption of last semester meant that some third party providers helped schools fill the gap. With many schools turning to online learning in the wake of COVID-19, Coursera's new offerings have had widespread appeal.