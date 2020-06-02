Coursera Makes Certificate Programs Free to College Students During Pandemic (Campus Technology)

"Online learning provider Coursera has opened up its certificate programs to current undergraduate, graduate or recently graduated college and university students. Students with a verified school e-mail address can sign up for free access to more than 3,800 courses, 150 guided projects, 400 specializations and 11 professional certificates on the platform. They must enroll before July 31, and have until Sept. 30, 2020 to complete the programs."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus closures have been difficult for learners. For those who want to pick up a new skill during the pandemic, Coursera has made their certificate programs free for current and recently graduated students.