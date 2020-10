"A new report from STEMconnector, a professional services firm that focuses on increasing the number of 'STEM-ready' workers in the global talent pool, suggests that adaptive learning systems could help underrepresented populations gain traction in STEM education."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The personalized nature of adaptive learning offers students targeted support where they need it most. This report shows that it could also help bring more equity to STEM-focused education.