Conscious Learner Pathways Transition CE Students into Credit Bearing Programs (The EvoLLLution)

"Continuing education divisions serve as an entry point to ongoing education and career skill development for folks across an institution’s service area, and nowhere is this role more important than at community colleges. But how can students progress toward further credentials upon completing their non-credit offerings?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students pursuing continuing education programs (or any kind of alternative credential), clear pathways forward into credit-based learning doesn't just help them succeed — it also helps institutions form an important pipeline.