CompTIA Advisory Council Busts Blockchain Myths

CompTIA has released a new educational infographic on blockchain that dispels myths and misunderstandings about a technology that has the potential to transform the way businesses and industries operate.

CompTIA’s Blockchain Advisory Council has identified seven popular myths about blockchain and analyzed the truth behind each one. Among the council’s conclusions: blockchain isn’t bitcoin; it’s cost-effective and efficient (not costly and cumbersome); and enterprises of all sizes can implement solutions leveraging the technology.

Click on the image below to see CompTIA's Blockchain resource.

(Image credit: CompTIA)

“As blockchain and distributed ledger technologies mature, business leaders will need to understand the basics of what it is and dispel the myths of what it isn’t,” said Jason Sfaelos, director, strategic business development, blockchain and neural data systems for Equinix, and vice chair of the CompTIA Blockchain Advisory Council.

“Over time we may see blockchain functions and their inherent value move behind the scenes becoming application enablers,” he added. “Even then, a business should understand blockchain’s role as part of a given application, which in turn is integrated within their enterprise IT landscape. This is similar to today’s environment as businesses strive to efficiently integrate hybrid multi-cloud environments into a cohesive landscape.”

7 Myths About Blockchain—Busted is the latest in a selection of free educational materials on the technology available from CompTIA and its Blockchain Advisory Council. Other resources include: