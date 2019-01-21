Comparing and Contrasting Competency-Based Programs (Inside Higher Ed)

"Competency-based education (CBE) has become an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation in higher ed circles in recent years -- and 2019 could lead to more activity. New rules proposed by the U.S. Education Department last week appear designed to spur more growth in innovative CBE programs by easing the burden on accreditors to secure federal approval."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

CBE programs come in many different shapes, sizes, and forms. In this article, you'lll read about three different schools and how each of them approach competency-based education.