Community Colleges Rise to the Challenge of Supporting Diverse Learners (EdTech Magazine)

"The role of the IT department is evolving at colleges and universities across the country. Moving away from the silo model as a provider of only technical support, IT leaders are claiming their seats at the table as strategic partners with colleagues across campuses. Innovation in IT cannot be achieved with technology alone; it depends on people and processes."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus IT today goes way beyond tech support, playing an increasingly important role across institutions as technology impacts campus-wide initiatives and spurring innovation. This article specifically highlights the work of IT professionals at community colleges, who serve the learning needs of a very diverse student body and keep them on the path to completion.