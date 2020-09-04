Community College Researching Use of Online Discussion Tool to Engage Underrepresented Students (Campus Technology)

"Through a partnership with online discussion platform Packback, Ivy Tech Community College is exploring the potential of discussion activities to help address equity issues. The goal: "identifying the most effective pedagogical approaches and interactions to improve engagement for students from historically underrepresented backgrounds," according to a news announcement."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In online courses, equity can become an issue that can stymie student success. Read how a community college is using technology and AI to help improve engagement and provide a better online learning experience for underrepresented students.