Colorado universities to track how laptop lending affects low-income students (EdScoop)

"Two Colorado universities plan to find out how lending computers to low-income students affects them."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In an effort to keep all students on the path to degree completion, Colorado State University Pueblo and the University of Colorado Boulder have plans to connect lower-income students with laptops -- but the program doesn't stop there. The schools will track the program's effectiveness via student data and survey responses, incorporating student perspectives as the program takes shape.