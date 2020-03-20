Colleges shift to pass/fail to smooth students’ transition to distance learning (University Business)

"Add grading to the aspects of college upended by the coronavirus and campus closures, with a handful of institutions—including some highly-selective colleges and universities—shifting to pass/fail or satisfactory/unsatisfactory models for the disrupted spring semester."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students are going through a lot right now. While navigating a pandemic, many are being displaced from campus housing and dealing with cancelled graduations. During this stressful time, several schools are opting to shift grading to pass/fail to alleviate pressure.