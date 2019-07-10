Colleges expand esports programs to keep pace with growing industry (Education Dive)

"Students at Ohio State University will soon be able to turn their love of video games into a career. This fall, the state flagship university plans to launch a bachelor of science degree in esports."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is a film program teaching students how to watch movies? Of course not. (Though, arguably, part of being a filmmaker or stakeholder requires a discerning eye.) The same applies for esports and the savvy universities now embracing the pedagogical possibilities of esports. Think: major possibilities. esports is a $1 billion-business.