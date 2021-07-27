CODA Audio Updates System Optimiser Software

The What: Coincident with the release of the latest version of its proprietary prediction software, System Optimiser Beta v0.5.2, CODA Audio is making all documentation available online in a comprehensive user guide at codasystemoptimiser.com.

The What Else: System Optimiser allows the accurate simulation of CODA Audio Loudspeakers in any 3D View with unmatched precision and speed. It allows the design of all sizes of audio system from the smallest of gatherings right up to the largest of stadium productions with incredible ease. SPL Pressure mapping is presented in detail, with a strong sense of reality. Workflow is tantamount to accuracy and with this in mind, bespoke tools are provided to fully enable the system designer.

The Bottom Line: Documentation for offline use as well as full release notes for v.0.5.2. can be accessed on the site: https://docs.codasystemoptimiser.com/