ClearOne Appoints Ashanti Long Director of Pro AV Strategic Accounts

Expanding the support provided to its major nationally focused systems integration partners, ClearOne has appointed industry veteran Ashanti Long to the position of Director of ProAV Strategic Accounts.

“Helping our key national pro AV integration firms to grow their business is an increasingly important priority for ClearOne as we continue to expand our global network of integration partners,” ClearOne chairman and CEO Zee Hakimoglu said. “Ashanti has a demonstrated track record of successfully helping integration firms to sell solutions that profitably grow their businesses while managing complexity and improving customer satisfaction. We’re thrilled to have him on the ClearOne team.”

Ashanti Long

According to Hakimoglu, Long will play a critical role in ensuring that top systems integration firms stay well ahead of the technology curve when it comes to designing and installing state-of-the-art pro AV systems. “Working closely with ClearOne regional sales managers, executive team members, and product specialists, Ashanti will be responsible for defining and managing strategic account programs, incentives, revenue targets and business development plans.”

Long’s entire focus will be on helping integration firms to increase their sales of ClearOne solutions in ways that create and sustain new revenue opportunities for the firms. “My mission is to develop synergistic partnerships that grow their business in general while increasing their ClearOne sales,” Long said. “Through the programs we develop, our integration partners will have a better, more complete understanding of the fact that ClearOne, and only ClearOne, can offer a solution that meets all of their customers’ unique installation requirements. The programs will incentivize them to keep ClearOne top of mind for every installation they are involved with.”

Long brings more than 20 years of engineering and sales experience to his new position at ClearOne. He comes to ClearOne from Optoma Technology, where he served as senior director of pro AV sales since 2016. Other industry experience includes positions at AMX, Black Diamond Video, Allied Signal Communications, KTec Electronics, Mykrolis Corporation, and Omniprobe. Long holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University’s School of Technology.

“I am tremendously excited to be able to apply my knowledge of engineering, systems design, and sales at ClearOne,” Long concluded. “I am particularly excited to get out into the field where I can listen and respond to the business needs of our valued integration partners.”