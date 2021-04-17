Clear-Com Releases Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client

The What: Clear-Com has released the new Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client, a Mac- and Windows-based software application that connects to Clear-Com's Eclipse Digital intercom matrix, and coming soon, the LQ Series of IP interface devices.

The What Else: Station-IC users connect natively to a central intercom system that hosts essential services such as audio and control systems, as well as panels, beltpacks, and even two-way radios or endpoints from other intercom manufacturers.

[Clear-Com Solution Aids Work-From-Home Productions]

The application features an adaptable UI that can be dynamically adjusted to meet the user's desktop needs, effectively consolidating the user's workstation. Normal and full-screen mode provides the user access to large buttons, suitable for either mouse or touchscreen operation, and a compact mode floats non-intrusively over other active applications, providing direct access to favorite and reply keys without interrupting normal workflows.

Clear-Com offers Station-IC as both Event and Subscription licenses to better meet the needs of a broad range of applications. For production companies that need to ramp up intercom instances for a one-off event or other users who need intercom capabilities for a shorter amount of time, the Event license is a flexible solution available in one-week or one-month increments. For broadcast studios, theaters and other users that will be using Station-IC as part of an everyday workflow, the annual Subscription license offers a lower cost per day and the ability to be transferred between computers as needed.

The Bottom Line: Bringing Agent-IC's UI to the desktop with the added benefit of more licensing options and a flexible application window, both local and remote users can benefit from high-quality audio with very low latency. Designed to be quick to deploy with a straightforward configuration process and minimal network configuration, users can be communicating in a matter of minutes.

Station-IC is available to download and try in demo mode from the Clear-Com website.