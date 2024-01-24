Clear-Com Gets Ready to Go Virtual with Gen-IC Cloud Intercom and SkyPort

Clear-Com is heading to the cloud as Pro AV moves towards a virtual world. Meet the Gen-IC Cloud Intercom system. Designed for scalability, the system is a secure and flexible virtual intercom solution that allows users to easily integrate on-premises hardware with virtual intercom clients. The Gen-IC Cloud Intercom system can integrate with Clear-Com’s hardware infrastructure over LAN, WAN, and the Internet.

Clear-Com has developed a virtual intercom application that can be deployed on selectable regional targets. This minimizes the latency inherent when going virtual by giving administrators the ability to easily deploy Gen-IC Cloud Intercom closest to where teams are doing work. Moreover, Gen-IC Cloud Intercom instances from around the world can be linked, producing the ultimate communication and collaboration tool for mission-critical productions.

“Gen-IC Cloud Intercom and SkyPort are the result of extensive development by our engineering teams and customer testing. Virtual intercom systems offer unique challenges, and we know our customers expect a reliable and well-designed solution from us," said product manager Kari Eythorsson. "We are proud to bring this Partner-serviced solution to market and are excited by the possibilities of what we can do in the virtual space moving forward.”

Antonio Barbosa, an engineer at TV Globo, and his team tested the product and stated that “TV Globo's test experience with Gen-IC Cloud Intercom was extraordinary. The system showcased seamless communication and exceptional audio quality, even in high data traffic event scenarios."

Designed for ease of use for all, customers can eliminate the need for extensive user training because it utilizes Clear-Com's Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client. Connections from the virtual clients to hardware ecosystems is achieved through the existing range of Clear-Com LQ Series of IP Interfaces, with no dedicated interfacing requirements.

The Clear-Com SkyPort provides workspace management for partners, making it easy to manage many different customer sites and events in one online application. Through SkyPort, partners are empowered to authorize local administrators to manage events and put the control in the users’ hands.