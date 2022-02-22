Claypaky Mythos 2 Fixtures Illuminate Singapore New Year Countdown Celebration

Singapore welcomed the new year with 'Shine a Light,' an inspirational light display that illuminated the Marina Bay skyline and this year featured 60 Claypaky Mythos 2 spot and beam lights arrayed in a circular formation around The Promontory.

For the second consecutive year Singapore welcomed the new year with "Shine a Light," an inspirational light display that illuminated the Marina Bay skyline and this year featured 60 Claypaky Mythos 2 spot and beam lights arrayed in a circular formation around The Promontory. Acoustic & Lighting System Pte Ltd. is the Claypaky distributor in Singapore.

"Shine a Light" was part of the iconic Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022 presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in support of the Singapore Together movement. It is also a collaboration with local philanthropic organization The Majurity Trust to raise funds for people struggling in the community.

The light display represented strength in diversity as Singaporeans supported one another during the pandemic. It also shone the spotlight on frontline workers, ground-up groups and charities meeting the needs of communities during these difficult times.

Each week in December "Shine a Light" was illuminated in a different color to showcase a particular cause. From December 29-31 the display was lit in magenta to represent the harmonious spirit of Singapore Together and celebrate the partnerships forged to create a caring, just and equal Singapore with opportunities for all.

Aux Media Group was responsible for the execution of the light display and chose 60 Claypaky Mythos 2 for the stunning display at the Promontory for their reliability and flexibility as both spot and beam lights. The 60 fixtures were positioned in a circular array of 10 sections with six lights in each section. They were mounted inside third-party air-pumped outdoor enclosures to protect them from the elements.

"The performance of the fixtures was great as was the technical advisory support we received from Claypaky," reports Choong Chyi Kei from Aux Media Group. "We had the chance to try out the various fixtures available in Singapore to decide what we could use; we hope to have a chance to use Claypaky Xtylos in some other projects."

Funds raised through 'Shine a Light' were channeled to grants for frontline workers, at-risk families affected by COVID-19, people living with dementia, youths struggling with mental health issues, migrant workers and other initiatives or charities meeting emerging needs. (Image credit: Claypaky)

"It was a pleasure working with Claypaky for the last two years on 'Shine a Light,'" he adds. "We hope to enhance our relationship to create more and better visual experiences in the years to come."

In addition to the display at The Promontory, the "Shine a Light" campaign included a weekly roll out of activities and online content designed to spark conversations and create awareness of social issues while celebrating those working tirelessly on the ground. Funds raised through "Shine a Light" were channeled to grants for frontline workers, at-risk families affected by COVID-19, people living with dementia, youths struggling with mental health issues, migrant workers and other initiatives or charities meeting emerging needs.