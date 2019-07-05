Claflin U Connects Online Students with 24/7 Support Resources (Campus Technology)

"South Carolina's Claflin University is working with ed tech startup Upswing to offer a variety of support resources for its online students. The historically black institution is looking to better engage students and improve outcomes, according to Syed Hasnain, director of online education at the university. "—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When online students need support, it can be difficult for them to know where to turn. But at Caflin University, students can engage with tutoring services and 24/7 virtual assistants to help keep them on the path to success.