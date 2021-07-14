Ciaran Hamilton Forms New AV/IT Installation Company

Ciaran Hamilton, a long-time technology professional, has formed Infinit Installation, a new audiovisual and IT installation company, to provide turnkey labor solutions for integrated technology projects.

[Check out the Top 50 Integration Firms of 2020]

“In 2007, I began my career by learning AV systems as a technician, developing products for manufacturers and crafting my skills at sales during that time," said Hamilton. "When the COVID-19 pandemic sent the industry into a temporary retreat, that started burning the fuse for Infinit Installation. I wanted to continue what I started several years prior, providing AV & IT installation services, but under my own name."

Infinit offices have already been formed in Los Angeles, Chicag, Houston, Raleigh, and Newark, NJ. More information about the company can be found at infinitinstallation.tech.