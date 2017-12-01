Christie Introduces Crimson Series 3DLP Laser Phosphor Projectors

- Christie has introduced its new Crimson Series of 3DLP laser phosphor projectors, delivering up to 25,000 ISO lumens, 60Hz processing, and Christie BoldColor Technology in a compact and rugged package for rental, staging, and fixed installation customers.
- Crimson’s features include Christie TruLife electronics and built-in warp and blend capabilities of Christie Twist. Moreover, by adding Christie Mystique, users will reduce multiple projector calibration times from hours to minutes, saving both time and labor costs.
- Using an almost identical chassis as the Christie Boxer and featuring 20,000 hours of light life, Christie Crimson Series is engineered to withstand the rigors of the road and high-usage applications.
- “Audiences will see an appreciable difference in both color richness and brightness with Christie Crimson,” said Curtis Lingard, senior product manager, Christie. “And with its long-lasting brightness, rock-solid reliability, TruLife Electronics, and BoldColor Technology, the Christie Crimson Series combines the best in laser phosphor technology with the brightness and color that both fixed and live events stagers demand in today’s ever-evolving marketplace.”
- Designed with the technician in mind, the Crimson Series has a ruggedized construction and is easier to ship, handle, and install thanks to a compact form factor, quiet operation, and 360-degree orientation. Featuring an IP5X sealed, solid-state laser light source, Crimson projectors provide reliable and virtually maintenance-free operation while delivering vibrant colors for theme parks, indoor and outdoor arenas and stadiums, entertainment venues, mega events, public spaces, and more. Christie Crimson ships in February 2018.