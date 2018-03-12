Chris Russell Joins DiGiCo Sales and Support Team at Group One Ltd.

Group One Limited, the U.S. distributor for DiGiCo and several other pro audio and lighting brands, has brought Chris Russell onboard as its new sales and support associate for the British digital audio mixing console brand.

Assisting Ryan Shelton, who is now primarily serving as national sales manager for KLANG:technologies, one of the distributor’s other product lines, Russell is working closely with Group One’s sales and technical support teams to aid with systems design, order processing, product delivery and training, service and maintenance issues, and numerous other tasks.

Russell comes to Group One from Long Island venue The Paramount, where he spent more than six years, most recently serving as head systems tech and audio engineer/department crew chief. Prior to that he spent three years working at both NYC’s Gramercy Theater and Irving Plaza, as well as served as a freelance FOH engineer with numerous artists, including Brand New, Balance and Composure, The Sleeping, The Skins, and comedian Jim Breuer with his band, The Loud and Rowdy. Russell also spent several years as a studio engineer in various studios in Brooklyn.

“From being an independent front-of-house engineer to managing a prominent theater’s in-house audio team, to doing tape op and ProTools work in the studio, Chris has a very well-rounded understanding of what it’s like to be in many of our product users’ shoes,” said Group One president Jack Kelly. “He’s incredibly sharp, focused, and highly committed to our customers, making him a great addition to DiGiCo’s presence here in the U.S.”

“I have long said that DiGiCo’s consoles are the best in the business, and that the company is continuing to pioneer the path for the future of audio consoles,” Russell said. “I couldn’t be more excited to learn the full range of products inside and out, and it’s an honor and dream come true to join the Group One team.”