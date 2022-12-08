Check out How KILOVIEW Powered the World’s First Complete NDI-based OB Truck

KILOVIEW (opens in new tab) has completed work on the world’s first Outside Broadcast truck to be completely based on NDI workflows.

Dubbed NDI OBV, the all-electric truck was built in collaboration with YouKu, an Alibaba group company and one of China's top online video and streaming service platforms, and is the culmination of four years of cooperation between the two companies that has already seen the successful debut of both live video caster and remote production systems.

[How NDI 5 Impacts AVoIP Remote Live Production] (opens in new tab)

KILOVIEW has leveraged all of its experience in NDI-based ecosystems covering video encoding/decoding, transmission, routing, monitoring, recording, and content management in creating the truck. As a result, NDI OBV offers a huge leap forward in OB vehicle design. It provides the ability to produce 20 channels of 4K video or 70 channels of HD video over a single Ethernet cable, while inside the truck the cable optimization is possible thanks to IP connectivity, and it leads to impressive space and weight savings.

NDI OBV explores the possibilities of native IP production for high-profile TV programs and it’s a proof of the low-cost associated to NDI video transmission solutions, bringing live productions within the range of a whole new strata of content creators. The OBV incorporates some of the most popular solutions that integrate KILOVIEW’s ecosystem, like:

CUBE X1: A Turnkey Solution for NDI Multiplexed Distribution

A Turnkey Solution for NDI Multiplexed Distribution CUBE R1: A Turnkey Solution for Reliable NDI Recording

A Turnkey Solution for Reliable NDI Recording LinkDeck: To link and control the whole KILOVIEW ecosystem

To link and control the whole KILOVIEW ecosystem KILOLINK Server: Centralized KILOVIEW Product Management Platform

“Until now, single teams weren’t able to finish an OB truck project, covering the whole workflow with NDI tech alone; that’s the whole video production process from the encoding, production, recording, and post-production, even with effects like slo-mo,” commented Zeng Wei, senior AV technician at YouKu. “But now we've integrated all the NDI and IP-based tech into one vehicle, and we believe this is the first one of its kind in the world.”

[AVoIP Standards: The Fight to Get It Right] (opens in new tab)

"Back in 2016, we built a prototype of an IP-based studio and made IP-based video transmission and production an option across the industry,” said Jacob Zuo, CEO and co-founder of KILOVIEW. 'I'm extremely excited and proud to say that our completely IP-based solution is now fully mobile and that we are covering all the elements and processes of video transmission within the confines of this new NDI OBV truck.”

Main Features of the NDI OBV