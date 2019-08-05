Topics

Changing Course—and Messaging—during a Communications Systems Update at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (EDUCAUSE Review)

By ()

"The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee(UWM) serves as the only urban public doctoral R1 institution in the University of Wisconsin System (UWS), which comprises thirteen four-year institutions and thirteen two-year colleges. The two-year colleges have been divided among seven of the four-year institutions in a system-wide restructuring effort. As part of this, UWM was gifted with two of the UWS colleges. These campuses are both approximately 45 minutes from UWM."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Upgrading a legacy communications system is no small task — and sometimes plans can change on the fly. Read how staying flexible through the process helped the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee ultimately find the best solution.