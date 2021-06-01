Cavlo Announces Attendance Figures for 2021 Show

Cavlo—which happened in Las Vegas on May 13—says it welcomed nearly 200 attendees to its inaugural event.

“We had over 400 registered attendees and nearly 200 showed up,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of the event. “We had people from as far away as Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina attend, and we’re super thankful for them being here.”

In addition to debuting a touch-free registration system, Cavlo featured exhibit spaces, demo rooms, and panel discussion by industry leaders—all in a safe, spacious environment that allowed for comfortable networking as the pro AV community returned to in-person events.

Cavlo says manufacturers who exhibited—like Meyer Sound, AtlasIED, Shure, DiGiCo, NanoLumens, and Aurora Multimedia—were pleased with the results. “Multiple exhibitors commented on how the quality of the attendees was better than what they see at the larger, national shows, and that was borne out by the data we saw: lots of specifiers and decision-makers from the consulting, integration, and end user segments,” Brown-Cestero concluded.