Can Technology Help Guide Students Towards College Success? (Center for Digital Education)

"Historically, high school students interested in college or other post-secondary opportunities have turned to their schools’ counselors for guidance and advice. However, though the recommended ratio of students to counselors is 250:1, the current ratio in U.S. high schools is about twice that number. And some schools have no counselors at all."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could technology play a key role in helping college students connect with pathways to college? This article makes a solid case for the power of virtual counseling and mentorship.