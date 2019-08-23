Can a Machine Imitate an Academic Adviser? The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution has impacted many areas of our everyday lives. Artificial intelligence (AI) is thriving across many industries, increasing efficiency and boosting productivity. Machine learning and other aspects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are beginning to impact higher education, with the introduction of intelligent agents such as chatbots and more precise ways of recruiting and tracking applicants. What about the impact on academic advising? How much advising should use AI?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, artificial intelligence can help streamline higher ed academic advising, but it's important for institutions to maintain a human touch in the process to give students the best possible experience.