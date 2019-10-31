Campuswire Raises $3.6 Million to Improve Online Class Discussions (EdSurge)

"Leaving college before graduation can be a tough decision for anyone, let alone the son of a college professor. And yet, Tade Oyerinde took the plunge in 2014, leaving the University of Leeds in England to dedicate his time to developing a tool to improve digital communications in the classroom."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Classroom discussion is often an integral part of higher education pedagogy, even in online courses. Read how this platform supports group chats and direct messages between students.