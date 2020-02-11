Building Successful Digital Tools at SOCCCD with Human-Centered Design (Campus Technology)

"For decades, developers at South Orange County Community College District have been creating innovative and useful digital tools that automate tasks to assist faculty and benefit students. They've created myriad tools like My Academic Plan, Sherpa, and Smart Schedule that were not only integrated into mainstream administrative and academic advising processes at SOCCCD, they've inspired further development and the buildout of more comprehensive systems. Here, Bob Bramucci, SOCCCD's vice chancellor of technology, explains how a strategy of human centered design has been key to the success of these tool-building development efforts over time."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Embracing human-centered design can help make sure campus tools truly connect with learners and staff, incorporating their needs as well as what they find rewarding as systems are being built.