Building Relationships with Students via Blockchain (Campus Technology)

"A few weeks ago, during its annual developer conference, Salesforce introduced Salesforce Blockchain, a platform connected to customer relationship management that promises to help organizations collaborate and share data securely through 'distributed ledger' technology. On the stage as part of the announcement was Arizona State University, which has been working with Salesforce to create an educational network to enable schools to verify and share information, and particularly student academic records."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Universities have been looking at the potential uses for blockchain technology for quite a while, and it is proving to be a useful solution for compiling and verifying student records and credentials across various institutions. Only time will tell if blockchain-based records will have staying power, but for now, interest is growing.