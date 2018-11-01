Budget Woes Continue for Campus IT (Inside Higher Ed)

"Lean information technology budgets are making it difficult for colleges to hang on to talented employees, the latest Campus Computing Survey reveals."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The 2008 recession still seems to be impacting campus IT budgets in 2018, as teams are continually tasked to do more with less fiscal resources. While the reliance on information technology increases at institutions, these budgetary issues have big consequences — retention of talented staff can prove difficult as budgets can dictate salaries that pale by comparison when you look outside of academia.