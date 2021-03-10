Bridging the Technology Knowledge Gap in Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"It is undeniable that the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in every industry, especially higher education. Colleges and universities must prepare students for an increasingly digital workforce — and prepare faculty and staff for an increasingly digital campus. However, despite the significant growth in online learning, many students and faculty still face a technology knowledge gap, preventing them from effectively using digital learning solutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While some students are technologically savvy, institutions should not assume that all learners have solid digital literacy skills or fluency with specific technologies. As digital learning plays a bigger role than ever before, institutions must work to keep students who might struggle.