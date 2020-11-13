Bradford Benn Launches Advisist Group

After working in professional audio, video, and lighting for over three decades, Bradford Benn has launched Advisist Group, a consultancy firm. Advisist will use Benn’s wide range of experience to provide companies with guidance, staff enhancement, design services, training, media services, and more.

Bradford Benn (Image credit: Bradford Benn)

“Advisist will not be a typical firm. The way we work has evolved, as have world conditions," said Benn. "The ‘gig’ economy and temporary staffing have proven that sometimes all that is needed is help for the short term, which is perfectly reasonable. The goal is long-term relationships that are beneficial to both parties, while not saddling either with unneeded expenses.”

According to Benn, Advisist has five main principles: people over profit, do what is right, open communication, support people and companies we know, and we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

