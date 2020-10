"Accessibility and equity in online learning will get a major boost from Bowdoin College’s initiative to provide all students with a Wi-Fi-enabled iPad, keyboard and Apple Pencil 2."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When classes go online, barriers to access can make it difficult for all students to keep up with their studies. Because of this, Bowdoin College is outfitting students with the tech they need to stay connected.