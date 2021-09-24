Bose Pro Honors Herman Pro AV With Pro Summit Award

Herman Pro AV has been recognized by Bose Pro for its outstanding sales performance and year over year growth. Bose Professional recognizes outstanding distribution partners for achievement with the annual Summit Club awards.

"Bose Professional is delighted to acknowledge Herman Pro AV's achievements in sales growth with the presentation of the Summit Club award," said Bose Pro America Distribution Manager John Brunner. "Herman Pro AV has been an enthusiastic and engaged partner and we congratulate the entire Herman team on the achievement."

"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Herman Pro AV VP/General Manager Cynthia Menna. "Bose Pro is an important supplier for Herman Pro AV and has provided us with tools to enable our sales team to achieve great results. We look forward to growing our relationship with Bose Pro, and our combined success."