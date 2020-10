"Amid persistent global demand for professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the U.S. is in an enviable spot: It’s the leader in producing highly skilled computer science graduates."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In order for the United States to continue to have an edge in STEM fields, we need to address the growing diversity issue. Encouraging collaboration and bringing equity to access could help keep the U.S. at the head of the class.