Blonder Tongue Updates NXG Platform

Blonder Tongue is issuing a new update to its NXG video delivery platforms. The latest NXG platforms now allow for configuration of IP inputs or outputs through a new, built-in IP connection on the NXG Master Controller, enabling more video delivery options, utilizing less hardware and potentially smaller form factors.

Space is at a premium inside rack systems across commercial and hospitality provider networks. This latest update to the Blonder Tongue Labs' NXG and the compact, award-winning 2-RU NXG Edge platforms reduces the need for a separate IP module, allowing the module space to be used for additional processing functions, encoding or transcoding, or the ability for some use-cases to be accomplished within the 2-RU NXG Edge, yielding significant rack-space, cost, and power savings.

In addition, both NXG platforms can now be configured for higher-level security protection for remote access through discreet IP Whitelisting, ensuring only authorized groups of IP addresses are allowed secure remote connections for off-site management when remote connections have to traverse non-secure networks.

The Blonder Tongue NXG and NXG Edge solutions are highly customizable, module-based IP digital video processing platforms designed for delivering next generation video services on any generation of coax, ethernet or fiber-optic wiring, without the need for replacing existing infrastructure. The carrier-grade 5-rack-unit (RU) NXG platform, as well as the NXG Edge both feature hot-swappable blades for complete customization to meet the specific video processing and format conversion needs of any broadcast facility or enterprise location, including hospitality, educational, MDU residential, healthcare, business parks or stadiums.

Designed for the specific needs of edge video delivery, the NXG Edge can significantly reduce rack space, power and cost requirements compared to traditional solutions, and can replace hundreds or thousands of Set-Top Boxes with a single NXG Edge device.