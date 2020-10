"Blockchain technology has garnered much attention in recent years, but technology leaders seem split over its future–some say the hype will be short-lived, but blockchain start-ups are growing and hiring."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will blockchain technology live up to its higher ed hype? eCampus News details its potential feasibility in several specific, education-based use cases, from credentialing to curricula.