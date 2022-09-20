Blaze Audio Announces Its Canadian Representatives Network.

Blaze Audio introduced its network of manufacturer representatives for Canada. Obtaining product information or placing orders anywhere throughout Canada is now easily accomplished.

“The three rep firms that handle Blaze Audio are knowledgeable, well-trained, and highly regarded professionals in our industry, and they work together in such a way that benefits both equipment manufacturers and consumers alike," commented Kevin Wilkin on the rep firms representing Blaze Audio throughout Canada. "I believe we have assembled a great team that will help our company grow and prosper. All of us at Blaze Audio are proud of the firms working with us and we are very optimistic about the direction the company is taking.”

Of note, the entire Canadian territory is managed by three companies: MM Technologie, BG Media Solutions, and Connect West Marketing. While each company is independent, they have partnered to form CMTech, also known as Connected Media Tech. Together, they represent exclusive lines of Pro and Commercial audiovisual technologies across Canada. Acting as independent representatives of manufacturers, the CMTech group of companies provide unified sales, support, and knowledge across a culturally and geographically diverse nation.