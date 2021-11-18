Blackmagic Design Unveils URSA Broadcast G2 Pro Camera

Blackmagic Design is introducing Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, a next generation professional broadcast camera with 6K digital film sensor that brings digital film quality to both traditional and online broadcasters. The advanced 6144 x 3456 digital film sensor provides outstanding low light performance with dual gain ISO of up to +36dB as well as 13 stops of dynamic range. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 also includes H.265 and Blackmagic RAW file formats, Blackmagic generation 5 color science, as well as a USB-C expansion port for external disk recording, and more.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is designed for both traditional and online broadcasters. The three-cameras-in-one design allows it to work as a 4K production camera, a 4K studio camera or a 6K digital film camera. It's an ideal solution for broadcasters because it uses the lenses and batteries customers already own. Customers can record to common SD cards, UHS-II cards, CFast 2.0 cards or external USB disks, using common file formats such as H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW. This means it's compatible with all video software and broadcast media management systems. Customers can even change the lens mount.

The large 6K sensor combined with Blackmagic generation 5 color science gives customers the same imaging technology used in digital film cameras. The 6K sensor features a resolution of 6144 x 3456 so it's flexible enough for broadcast and digital film work. When using B4 lenses, customers get a 4K window of the sensor for Ultra HD broadcast use. Then if customers change to a PL or EF lens mount, they can use the full 6K resolution of the sensor for digital film. With 13 stops of dynamic range, customers get darker blacks and brighter whites, so it's perfect for color correction.

The URSA Broadcast G2 features a B4 broadcast lens mount that includes optics specifically designed to match the camera’s sensor. The B4 lens mount lets customers use modern Ultra HD lenses or lower cost HD lenses.

URSA Broadcast G2 features high quality neutral density (ND) filters that let customers quickly reduce the amount of light entering the camera. The 1/4, 1/16th and 1/64th stop filters have been specifically designed to match the image sensor and color science of URSA Broadcast G2, providing customers with additional latitude and better colorimetry. This lets customers use different combinations of aperture and shutter angle, in a wider range of situations

A wide range of accessories are specifically designed to work perfectly with URSA Broadcast G2. However, a shoulder mount kit, V-Lock battery plate and top handle are included so customers don't need to purchase anything extra. In addition, customers get a spare EF lens mount if they don't own a B4 lens and would like to start out using a photography lens. Customers can add the optional Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder, or for live production, customers can add a Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder. An optional fiber converter can power the camera from 2 km away via the single SMPTE fiber. For long duration recording, URSA Mini Recorder gives the option to record to external SSDs.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $3,995.