Blackmagic Design Intros New Micro Converter Line

Blackmagic Design is introducing a new family of Micro Converter 12G models that lets customers use HDMI equipment with professional SDI systems. These new models feature custom hardware developed by Blackmagic Design and include features previously only found on high end converters. Micro Converter 12G models include features such as 3D LUTs and more SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats.

The new Blackmagic Micro Converters are tiny broadcast video converters that let customers connect between consumer HDMI and professional SDI equipment. The rugged and miniaturized design makes them small enough to be used anywhere. Customers get professional 3G-SDI or 12G-SDI connections, depending on the models, so customers can work with SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. Micro Converters use USB for power, so they can be powered directly from televisions or laptop computers. Customers can even purchase them without power supplies.

The Micro Converter SDI to HDMI 12G model is ideal for monitoring in all SD, HD, 4K and Ultra HD standards up to 2160p60. It includes a 17-point 3D LUT for color calibrating monitors. Customers can also output the 3D LUT on the 12G-SDI loop output. Plus it supports DCI film rates including 4Kp24, 4Kp47.95 and 4Kp48.

The Micro Converter SDI to HDMI 12G model is ideal for connecting HDMI cameras and computers to professional SDI equipment. Customers get two 12G-SDI outputs for connecting to SD, HD or Ultra HD equipment. When working in HD it supports 3G-SDI level A and B. This model also supports film standards including 4Kp24, 4Kp47.95 and 4Kp48.

The Micro Converter BiDirectional SDI/HDMI 12G model can convert in both directions, in different standards at the same time. Customers can convert SDI to HDMI and HDMI to SDI simultaneously. Plus it supports camera control protocol conversion, so customers can use Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras with professional SDI live production switchers.

Blackmagic Micro Converters feature the highest quality broadcast technology, miniaturized into an incredibly strong metal enclosure. Each converter has the highest quality broadcast industry standard SDI and HDMI connectors. Blackmagic Micro Converters include a USB connection for power, as well as for changing settings via the converter utility on Mac and Windows. Because the USB powers the converter, customers can even power it from televisions or laptop computers.

Micro Converter 12G models have everything for the latest HDR workflows. Simply connect a HDR monitor, projector or TV and customers are ready for HDR monitoring. Static metadata PQ and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) formats in the VPID are handled according to the ST2108-1, ST2084 and the ST425 standards. Micro Converter 12G models handle ST425 which defines 2 new bits in the VPID to indicate transfer characteristic of SDR, HLG or PQ. Plus the ST2108-1 standard defines how to transport HDR static or dynamic metadata over SDI. There is also support for ST2082-10 for 12G SDI as well as ST425 for 3G-SDI sources. Both Rec.2020 and Rec.709 colorspaces are supported.

Blackmagic Micro Converter 12G models add all the SDI and HD formats of the 3G models plus Ultra HD and 4K formats.

Micro Converter 12G models are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $109.