Black Box on Control Room Technologies

Check out the full video interview with Black Box from InfoComm 2024 below.

AV Network caught up with Black Box at InfoComm 2024 to learn about its new control room solutions and industry trends.

As it has for many years, Black Box continues to solve the unique challenges and needs that its customers have in the control room space across all vertical markets, whether it's a Network Operations Center (NOC) or a Security Operations Center (SOC), or in places like aerospace, defense, transportation, and, of course, the broadcast and media space.

Keith Lanson, the marketing director at Black Box, unveiled the company's latest control room solutions at InfoComm 2024. These include the Radian video wall processor, the Emerald family of IP KVM products, and the DESKVUE and AV WALL products, all designed to meet the evolving needs of the control room industry.

During the discussion, Eric Farkas, a senior product engineer at Black Box, shed light on the evolving landscape of AV technology in control rooms. He touched upon various aspects, including the advancements in display technology, the shift in source types, the changing logistics within control rooms, the emerging trends in video walls, and the strategies to address security concerns.

One of the significant trends is that the operators don't always have a workstation in front of them, which means the equipment is further away. "That's why things like AV extension, AV distribution, and KVM extension while processing technology are so important," said Farkas. "The other thing that's changed significantly is the type of sources. We're seeing streaming sources as opposed to real video sources."

Efficiency in the control room is really important today. "One of the ways that Black Box addresses that is everything from our innovative design, seamless integration of physical and virtual machines, and the way that we support our control room ecosystem with ISO certified products, global 24/7 customer service," said Lanson.

